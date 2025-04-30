Fake booking website targets visitors to Bannerghatta Biological Park

Bengaluru: The management of Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has issued a public alert about a fraudulent website falsely claiming to offer online bookings for safari rides, zoo entry, and access to the butterfly park. Officials have cautioned visitors against using any website other than the park’s official portal — www.bannerughattabiopark.org — for ticket purchases.

“Booking through unauthorised or fake websites may result in financial loss, identity theft, or invalid ticketing,” the park administration warned in a statement released on Tuesday. Authorities added that they are actively collaborating with cybersecurity and legal teams to trace the operators of the fake portal and initiate action under relevant laws.

With Bannerghatta Biological Park attracting lakhs of tourists annually, particularly during summer and festival holidays, officials have urged the public to remain vigilant while making online transactions. “Always double-check the website URL before entering payment or personal details,” the management advised. The park also requested visitors to report any suspicious websites or booking links to BBP officials immediately.Located roughly 22 km from central Bengaluru, BBP is a major eco-tourism destination in South India and the only biological reserve of its kind adjacent to a metropolitan city. The park spans over 260 square kilometres and includes a safari zone, zoo, butterfly park, and a rescue and rehabilitation centre.

Its safaris offer close views of animals like tigers, lions, elephants, bears, and leopards, while the Butterfly Park, the first such facility in India, houses a glass-enclosed conservatory with hundreds of butterfly species.

BBP is a major hub for wildlife conservation, public education, and sustainable tourism, playing a vital role in preserving biodiversity in Karnataka’s rapidly urbanising landscape.The park management has reiterated that all ticketing should only be done via the official website to ensure visitor safety and a seamless experience.