Fake Call Prompts Search For An Explosive On The New Delhi-Bengaluru Train

Heavy security checks were conducted out around 1 A.M. on Wednesday within the Karnataka Express from New Delhi, at all stops en route within the South Western Railway (SWR) Zone after receiving a fake call, threatening to kill passengers inside the train as soon as it entered the state.



On Tuesday evening, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Karnataka got a phone warning from the Railway Control Room in Agra. According to a high Railway sources, the caller from Agra went on to say that one of his was present in the train and was about to charge the possession of explosives. Within the time, as early the Karnataka Express hits the state's border, there would be a blast, killing a maximum number of people.

According to sources, after the train reached Kalaburagi station, which is within SWR borders, the Bomb Disposal Squad, the Railway Protection Force, and the GRP leapt into action, together with sniffer dogs. The train was inspected extensively. All of the stations along the route received an alert. The railway then passes into Andhra Pradesh before returning to Karnataka at Hindupur. Hindupur station was also subjected to extensive inspections. The inspections were carried out until the train arrived at KSR Railway Station at 1.40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The police have questioned the individual in question. "He appears to be a caller's relative. His culpability has yet to be established "Added the source. The Karnataka Express (Train no. 12628) left New Delhi at 9.15 p.m. on December 13 and arrived in Bengaluru City at 1.40 p.m. on December 14, covering a distance of more than 40 hours.

As per the informant, the call was likely made by someone who was intoxicated. However, they did not want to take any chances, so they conducted thorough security checks.



SWR CPRO E Vijaya said the Bengaluru Division leapt into operation as early as the news was acquired. All on-board personnel were instructed to be on the lookout for suspicious activities or objects and to report anything out of the ordinary right away. They were kept in the dark regarding the nature of the call.