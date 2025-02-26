Family of minor girl withdraws POCSO complaint

Belagavi: The family that had lodged a POCSO complaint against NWKRTC bus conductor Mahadevappa Hukkeri has decided to withdraw the case, stating that the issue had unnecessarily escalated into a linguistic dispute.

A video statement released by the complainant’s family, including the mother of the minor girl, clarified that they are Kannadigas and had no intention of fuelling a Kannada-Marathi conflict. The mother emphasised that they wanted to put an end to the controversy and urged that the matter should not be stretched further.

According to her, the incident stemmed from a ticket-related dispute that occurred when her son and daughter boarded a bus in Balekundri of Belagavi. The argument between them and the conductor, she explained, was misinterpreted and led to an unfortunate political and linguistic controversy between Karnataka and Maharashtra. “Though we speak Marathi at home, we are Kannadigas. We are deeply hurt by the way things have unfolded. We decided to withdraw the complaint voluntarily, without any external pressure,” she added.

The mother further stated that their primary concern was maintaining peace and ensuring that bus services between the two states remained unaffected. She acknowledged that her daughter had informed the conductor that she did not know Kannada, to which he had responded that she should learn the language. She reiterated their desire to avoid any further tensions and emphasised that their decision to withdraw the case was based on a wish to restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, reacting to the case, Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang confirmed that the POCSO complaint had been filed at Marihal police station a few days ago. Given the sensitivity of the issue, the case was reassigned to an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer. He also noted that statements from passengers on the bus had been recorded and CCTV footage was being examined. Additionally, the police commissioner acknowledged the family’s video and assured that it would be taken into consideration during the ongoing investigation.

The controversy erupted last Friday when Mahadevappa Hukkeri asked two siblings traveling on a Belagavi-Sulebhavi route bus to purchase tickets. When the duo responded in Marathi, stating they did not know Kannada, an argument ensued. Shortly after, the conductor was reportedly assaulted, sustaining serious injuries. A video of the attack quickly spread across social media, leading to the arrest of five individuals. The case, which initially revolved around a ticketing dispute, spiralled into a larger controversy, highlighting the ongoing linguistic tensions

in the region.