Fan ends life, BS Yediyurappa expresses grief 

Chamarajanagar: A 38-year-old man, said to be a fan of outgoing Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa died by suicide on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Ravi, a native of Bommalapura in Gundlupet taluk, was a tea stall owner in the village.



According to the neighbours, Ravi suffered losses due to lockdown and ran up huge debts with friends and relatives. Soon after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa resigned, distraught Ravi poured out his grief before his friends. He allegedly took the extreme step unable to bear the depression.

The police added that the deceased was upset soon after Yediyurappa announced his resignation. "After Yediyurappa's announcement, he was deeply hurt and closeted himself in a nearby room for a whole day and perhaps, he may have committed suicide by hanging during mid-night," the police said, but added that the police is also investigating other angles such as debt-trap as it is learnt that he had taken some hand loan too.

Meanwhile, expressing shock over this incident, Yediyurappa tweeted that every person has to go through ups and downs in his life and for this none need to lose their precious life for this.





"I humbly appeal to my fans not to take any such extreme steps. It is not right. I am deeply hurt by Ravi's decision to end his life in such a manner. I am humbled and touched by his love, but I cannot endorse such a show of extreme love and affection towards me. It is not right on anyone's part to take such a drastic step," he said in his tweet in Kannada.