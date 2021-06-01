Farmer donates money saved for marriage to Covid relief

Mysuru: A farmer in Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk has become an ideal for others by donating Rs 2.05 lakhs for Covid 19 relief fund on Sunday.



Farmer B J Devaraj saving money since five years for the marriage of his son BD Rathan Gowda.

His son's engagement was held in March last and marriage scheduled to be held May 30. But following rise of Covid 19 cases and mortality Devaraj changed his mind.

He decided to donate the money reserved for marriage by conducting simple marriage.

On Sunday he handed over cheque of Rs 2.05 lakhs to local MLA K Mahadev to utilise Covid management work. MLA Mahadev lauded the contribution of this small farmer in fight against Covid.

He said if everyone stops luxury spending on marriages the society would be developed.