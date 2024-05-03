Karnataka CM Accuses Centre Of Shielding Prajwal Revanna Amid Controversy

Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, accused the Central government of shielding Prajwal Revanna, asserting that no individual can travel internationally without the Centre's awareness, as passports and visas undergo scrutiny. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that Prajwal Revanna utilized a diplomatic passport for his trip to Germany, eliminating the need for a visa. However, no clearance was sought or granted to him. Siddaramaiah affirmed his administration's commitment to repatriating Prajwal Revanna, regardless of his whereabouts, be it Germany or Dubai.

Regarding the Prajwal Revanna sex tape controversy, the latest developments include reports of his journey from Germany to Dubai, prompting Siddaramaiah to assert that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would ensure his return from either location. Additionally, Siddaramaiah disclosed that although HD Kumaraswamy distanced himself from the scandal, both he and Deve Gowda sought legal counsel at their residence.

In light of the sexual harassment case, both Prajwal and his father, HD Revanna, face accusations, with Prajwal charged with rape and his father with kidnapping. Siddaramaiah instructed the police to identify and secure the victims once the kidnapping came to light. The complaint alleges that HD Revanna's aide abducted a mother of three, following a warning to the family to remain silent. Moreover, the complainant discovered a video implicating his mother in the sex tape scandal.

HD Revanna sought pre-arrest bail after being summoned by the SIT. However, upon learning that the charges were non-bailable, he withdrew his bail application. These unfolding events underscore the complexity and gravity of the situation surrounding Prajwal Revanna and his family.