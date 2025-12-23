Father kills pregnant daughter in Hubballi honour crime

Hubballi: In a shocking incident that has once again brought the issue of honour killings to the fore, a young pregnant woman was brutally murdered by her own father for marrying outside her caste in Inam Veerapur village of Hubballi taluk in Dharwad district on Sunday evening.

The victim, Manya, had married Vivekanand, a resident of the same village, following a long-term inter-caste relationship. While Manya belonged to the Lingayat community, Vivekanand is from the Dalit community. Their relationship, which began during their college days, was opposed by the woman’s family from the outset.

According to police, Manya and Vivekanand had known each other earlier, but their bond deepened while they were pursuing degree courses at private colleges in Hubballi and Varur.

Regular communication through social media strengthened their relationship.

Though both families were aware of the relationship, Manya’s parents strongly objected to the marriage due to caste differences. Despite pressure, Manya remained firm and refused to abandon Vivekanand.

Police sources said that at one point, Manya had gone to Dharwad, where Vivekanand was attending coaching classes, and threatened to end her life if he did not marry her. Eventually, the couple solemnised a registered marriage in Hubballi on June 19 this year.

Following the marriage, the police intervened and held reconciliation meetings with both families in an attempt to defuse tensions. Subsequently, Manya and Vivekanand left their village and began living in Haveri.

During this period, Manya became pregnant. Believing that tensions might ease over time, the couple returned to their native village on December 8.

However, disputes resurfaced soon after their return.

The Hubballi Rural Police again summoned members from both families and attempted another reconciliation. Despite these efforts, the situation escalated tragically within two weeks.

On Sunday evening, Manya’s father, Prakashgowda Patil, along with relatives, allegedly barged into Vivekanand’s house and assaulted Manya, her husband’s family members, and others present.

Police said Prakashgowda attacked his daughter using an iron pipe and a pickaxe, inflicting severe injuries.

Manya was rushed to a private hospital in Hubballi, but she succumbed to her injuries despite treatment. Her mother-in-law and two other family members, who were also injured in the attack, are undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya visited the hospital and reviewed the situation.

A case has been registered at the Hubballi Rural Police Station in connection with the murder. Police have arrested Prakashgowda Patil and two others.

The brutal killing of a pregnant woman by her own father has sparked outrage, highlighting the grim reality of honour-based violence and the urgent need for stronger social and legal measures to protect couples who marry by choice.