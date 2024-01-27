Fine Paid for Ayodhya Idol: BJP MP Pratap Simmha Announces Reimbursement

Mysuru: The installation of the idol of Balarama in the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, has sparked controversy as the contractor, Srinivas Nataraj, faces an Rs 80,000 fine imposed by the State Mines and Geology Department officials. The fine was levied for the removal of a Krishna stone from the land in Harohalli Gujegoudanapura village, HD Kote taluk, Mysore district, where the Balarama idol's stone was removed.

The landowner, Ramdas, had engaged Srinivas Nataraj to level the land, and during the process, a Krishna stone suitable for sculpting was discovered. Sculptors frequented the site to procure the Krishna stone, unaware that one such stone would eventually become the pedestal for the Balarama idol in Ayodhya.

In 2022, a massive stone was unearthed at a depth of 10 feet, cut into three parts, and subsequently lifted from the ground. Unbeknownst to onlookers at the time, the stone would eventually find its way to Ayodhya. Few villagers witnessing the stones being extracted and placed in the land , filed complaints with the Mines and Geology Department, alleging unauthorized mining activities.

Upon investigation, officials discovered that the removal of the stones required permission from the Mines and Geology Department. Consequently, a fine of Rs 80,000 was imposed on the contractor, Srinivas Nataraj, for unauthorized removal. Notably, Srinivas Nataraj promptly paid the fine online without realizing the necessity for prior permission. In response to this situation, BJP MP from Mysore-Kodagu Constituency, Pratap Simmha, announced that the BJP would reimburse the entire fine amount to Srinivas Nataraj.