FIR filed against former BJP MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against former BJP MP Pratap Simha on Saturday for his objectionable remarks against Muslims while commenting regarding the police station attack case which was reported in Mysuru a few days back.

Udayagiri police have filed an FIR against him following the complaint by Syed Abrar, the President of the Youth Congress. The complaint said: “Pratap Simha has made insulting remarks against the Muslims. He has made statements which conveyed that Muslims are not the citizens of this country. He also said that Muslims are increasing their population.”

The complainant further stated that his remarks would bring disharmony between Muslims and Hindus. “His remarks are abusive towards the Muslims. Legal action must be taken against him,” he said. Earlier, Pratap Simha said that the Muslims should have left India during the Partition. “Muslims stayed back, did nothing and only increased their population,” he alleged.

Pratap Simha, a former MP from Mysuru-Kodagu is known as a staunch Hindutva leader and his statements have triggered controversies earlier as well.

The incident of stone pelting and rioting had occurred following the posting of an objectionable social media post in Mysuru recently.

The accused Satish aka Panduranga, a resident of Kalyannagar in Mysuru, had put up a post ridiculing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal. The accused further made provocative communal statements against a particular religious group and the post went viral on social media.

A group belonging to the minority community gathered in front of the Udayagiri Police Station demanding action against the accused person.

Although the police tried to pacify the crowd and even roped in religious leaders who requested them to calm down, the situation turned violent and the crowd started pelting stones on the police station. The mob also attacked the official vehicle of the DCP.

They raised slogans and when the situation went out of control, the police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas to quell the rioting mob.

The Rashtra Suraksha Jan Andolan Samiti and the BJP have decided to organise a massive convention in Mysuru on February 24 to protest against the alleged inaction by the Karnataka government in the Udayagiri police station attack case.

As many as 17 people, including an Islamic religious teacher, who delivered the “hate speech” provoking the mob to attack the Udayagiri police station have been arrested in the case till now.