First batch of 350 SRMIST students graduate with Diploma in IT & Cyber security

Bengaluru : In a landmark moment for academia–defence collaboration, the first batch of 350 students from SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) successfully graduated from the Officers Training Academy, Chennai (OTA) with a Diploma in Information Technology and Cyber Security on Tuesday.

The diploma programme, instituted under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SRMIST and OTA, represents a pioneering initiative aimed at equipping future military leaders with advanced technological capabilities in the domains of information technology, cyber security, and digital defence strategy. The one-year course was specifically designed to strengthen India’s cyber resilience and enhance digital warfighting competencies within the armed forces.

A total of 350 officer cadets received their diplomas at a formal convocation ceremony held at OTA Chennai. The graduating cohort comprised 321 male cadets and 29 female cadets, reflecting increasing gender diversity in officer training. Notably, the batch recorded 16 academic rank holders, underscoring the high standards maintained throughout the programme.

This marks the first-ever batch to graduate under the specially curated academic partnership between SRMIST and OTA. The diploma programme was structured to seamlessly integrate with the demanding physical, tactical and leadership training schedule at the Academy. Despite the rigorous military routine, academic excellence remained uncompromised, with structured coursework, continuous assessment and practical exposure forming the core of the curriculum.

Senior faculty members and technical experts from SRMIST delivered the programme in close coordination with OTA authorities. Classes were tailored to fit within the cadets’ intensive training calendar, ensuring flexibility in delivery while maintaining academic rigour. The hybrid instructional model included classroom sessions, laboratory training, simulation exercises, case studies, project work and scenario-based evaluations aligned with contemporary operational challenges.

Lieutenant General Michael A.J. Fernandez, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Commandant of OTA Chennai, highlighted the strategic relevance of integrating structured cyber education into military training. He observed that modern battlefields are no longer confined to conventional theatres of land, air and sea, but extend deeply into the digital realm.