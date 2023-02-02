'First budget of Amrit Kaal is futuristic'

Bengaluru: The first budget of Amrit Kaal presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is futuristic, growth oriented and has laid a strong foundation for [email protected] in 2047.

The Budget has focussed on every sector and will benefit every section of society giving an impetus to the Aatmanibhar Bharat vision, stated Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Speaking to media, Minister Sudhakar said: 'I thank PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project. This will immensely benefit the people of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumkur and Davangere districts by providing irrigation facility to farmers and recharging the groundwater table to provide drinking water in drought-prone taluks of these districts.'