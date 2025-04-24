First-ever mall in panchayat jurisdiction comes up in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: In a first-of-its-kind development for rural India, the fast-growing academic hub of Deralakatte in Ullal taluk, Dakshina Kannada, has welcomed its first shopping mall. Named Bearys Turning Point, the mall is notable not only for its scale but also for its location—it is the first mall in the

country situated within a panchayat area.

Spread across two lakh square feet of carpet area, the mall introduces a new dimension to the multi-campus town, home to over 25,000 students and more than 40,000 residents in a 15-kilometre radius. Until now, the nearest mall was in the city of Mangaluru, approximately 20 kilometres away.

Developed by the Bearys Group, well-known for their quality infrastructure projects in Mangaluru and beyond, the mall features a four-screen multiplex with a seating capacity of 700, a multi-cuisine food court, and a Family Entertainment Centre. It also hosts international concessionaires, including a Lulu supermarket, and offers amenities such as a games arcade, bowling alley, and spacious circulation areas for visitors.

“The mall has been designed to provide not just retail therapy but also a social and recreational space for families, students, and professionals living in and around Deralakatte,” said Nand Kumar, the mall’s retail head.

One of the key attractions of Bearys Turning Point is its location amidst lush greenery, with distant views of the undulating foothills of the Western Ghats, offering a scenic backdrop unlike typical urban commercial spaces.

The mall was inaugurated in the presence of senior officials Kodi Mohammad Iqbal, Bapu Nainar, and Prafulla Pushparaj, who emphasised the significance of this development in enhancing lifestyle and connectivity in the semi-urban landscape.

With its unique mix of modern infrastructure and green surroundings, Bearys Turning Point is poised to become a new landmark in the region and a model for future development in panchayat areas.