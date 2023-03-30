Five ‘Namma Bengaluru’ icons to promote voter participation

Bengaluru: Five well-known Bengalureans have been named "Namma Bengaluru Icons," according to a statement released by the Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP). The five "icons," according to civic officials, will entice people to cast ballots in the next Assembly elections.

International para swimmer Sharat M Gaikwad, singer Mohan Kumar N, Kannada film/television artist Anand H (Master Anand), and international kabaddi player Tejaswini Bai are the five "icons" in this list.

On introducing the "Namma Bengaluru Icons" initiative at the city's Townhall, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said: "These five major individuals will work hand in hand with us to generate awareness among the citizens in order to inspire the people of the city to vote."

Voters would be given information on polling places 10 days beforehand, he added. To access the information, voters can also enter the number on their voter ID card in the poll application.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated: "Voters should participate in the next elections and cast their ballots in a significant number. Bengaluru is a city with rapid growth. In terms of voting percentage, it is lagging significantly behind. Individuals ought to be more informed."

Rajiv Kumar, the chief election commissioner, stated on Wednesday that the Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 10 in a single phase, with the counting of ballots taking place on May 13. He added that the recent Assembly elections in 2018 saw the lowest voter turnout in the state in Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, and Bengaluru Rural.