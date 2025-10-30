Live
- Samsung Galaxy S26 release date — what we know and when it’s likely to launch
- The S&P 500 dips as Meta and Microsoft weigh on tech stocks, while the Dow rises amid investor shift: Live updates.
- Pak-Afg trade accusations while ignoring ISIS-K threat, raising global alarm
- CM Mamata hits out at BJP over rising incidents of suicide from fear of SIR-NRC in Bengal
- A police operation in Brazil leaves at least 119 people dead, sparking civil demurrers and allegations of extrajudicial killings.
- Justice Surya Kant To Become India’s 53rd Chief Justice On November 24
- Political Outcry In Bihar After Jan Suraaj Worker Shot Dead During Campaign In Mokama
- Mumbai Man Holds 16 Children Hostage In Powai, Shot Dead During Rescue
- RSS sets centenary roadmap in Jabalpur as three-day national meet begins
- Leaders summit scheduled through diplomatic consultations among four partners: MEA on Quad
Five Years On, Mangaluru Airport Soars High on Growth, Safety, and Digital Innovation
Passenger numbers triple, cargo exports expand, and global awards affirm Mangaluru International Airport’s emergence as a model of regional aviation excellence.
Mangaluru: Five years after Mangaluru International Airport (IXE) transitioned to private operation, it stands as a model for mid-sized airports in India—combining safety, sustainability, and digital innovation with record-breaking growth.
Since its commercial operation under Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL) began on October 31, 2020, passenger numbers have jumped 281% to 2.34 million annually. The airport connects six Indian metros and seven international destinations with more than 50 daily flights.
The integrated cargo terminal, inaugurated in May 2023, has handled 11,685 tonnes of freight so far, with exports of fresh produce to the Middle East.
Digitisation has transformed the travel experience. Automated parking, DigiYatra, self-service kiosks, and the Aviio platform have streamlined passenger movement and operational efficiency.
The airport has also invested heavily in safety infrastructure—recarpeting runways, introducing runway centreline lights, and installing advanced landing systems. A new security architecture featuring intrusion detection systems and bullet-resistant vehicles further strengthens its defences.
Recognised internationally, the airport received ACI’s “Best Airport at Arrivals Globally” award in 2024 and achieved Level 4 accreditation in customer experience.
With sustainability and innovation at its core, Mangaluru International Airport is positioning itself as a regional hub that delivers world-class services to passengers and stakeholders alike.