Flag Marches Were Held In Several Locations Across Karnataka To Convey Message, While Government Extended Universities Till February 16

On Friday, paramilitary soldiers and police personnel held flag marches around the state, notably in Udupi, ahead of the resumption of high schools on Monday. However, the government has extended college and university holidays until Wednesday, although the administration has yet to make a choice on the opening of pre-university colleges.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged police and Education Department personnel to be watchful. Flag marches were held in Udupi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Chitradurga, Davanagere, and various cities and towns where the dispute began. Police officers were stationed near educational institutions in some areas to keep an eye on any suspicious activity. To avoid any unpleasant situations,

Bommai met with Dr. Ashwath Narayan of Higher Education, BC Nagesh of Primary and Secondary Education, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DCs, police, and Education Department officials to assess the situation prior to actually to school reopening. He told them to avoid any unforeseen situations, not to overlook even little developments, and to monitor social media activities. He also advised students to trust local leaders, religious leaders, teachers, and parents.

The route march in Udupi was led by the Rapid Action Force and police officers, including SP Vishnuvardhan and DySP Siddalingappa. The Department of Collegiate and Technical Education said late Friday evening that colleges and universities would therefore be shut until February 16.

Examinations, on the other hand, will be held on time. According to Dr. Ashwath Narayan, college administrators have been told to hold online classes. As per the directive, the vacation regulation applies to all government, aided, and unaided degree, diploma, and engineering institutes.

Meanwhile, in an interim decision pending the resolution of all applications pertaining to the Hijab controversy, the Karnataka High Court asked the state government to reopen educational institutions and barred all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab, or other religious flag in the classroom. The court also made it clear that the judgement only applied to institutions where the College Development Committees have established a dress code or uniform for students.