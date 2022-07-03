Flipkart signs MoU with KSDC to accelerate skill building

Bengaluru: Flipkart signed an MoU with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) on Saturday to launch Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) throughout the State. The initiative aims to assist in building a pool of skilled supply chain operations expertise while also providing industry training and knowledge. This will help in bridging the skill gap and offer job opportunities in the country's booming supply chain industry.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Industry Connect Conclave - Logistics Sector, in the presence of Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT & BT, Science & Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka and Ashwin Gowda, Managing Director – KSDC. As part of the MoU, Flipkart and KSDC will work together in mobilising and training youth in the State.

According to a recent BCG and Dell Foundation study, the gig economy has the potential to service up to 90 million jobs in India's non-farm sector and add 1.25 percent to the country's GDP in the long run. Large-scale skilling and upskilling projects, particularly in the e-commerce logistics industry, would be required to create a pipeline of talented individuals experienced in various facets of supply chain management.

"As one the fastest growing economies in the world, with a significant proportion of our population under 35 years of age, there is a need to ensure this young population is properly skilled to complement the nation's economic growth and are able to unleash their real potential. Through the Supply Chain Operations Academy, we aim to offer a judicious mix of online and on-the-job training for the wholesome development of the workforce," said Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer, Flipkart.

Ashwin Gowda said that skill development and certification of skills are both necessary for securing employment in the formal economy. "The logistics industry in India is emerging as one of the key employers in the country, but faces a shortage of skilled manpower to meet the growing demand. We appreciate Flipkart's commitment to contribute towards the training and development requirements of the skilled and unskilled workforce and making them industry-ready," he adds.