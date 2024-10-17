FlixBus India partners with SM Kannappa Automobiles to accelerate the future of inter-city bus travel in India

Bengaluru: FlixBus India, a global travel-tech leader of affordable and sustainable travel and SM Kannappa (SMK) Automobiles Private Limited, a pioneer in bus body manufacturing recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at an event held at The Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru. This strategic partnership is aimed at enhancing the mobility experience by combining SMK’s cutting-edge bus body manufacturing capabilities with FlixBus’s technology-driven platform for passenger transport. Over the next year, the collaboration will focus on developing a fully customized FlixBus product tailored to meet the needs of FlixBus India’s operating partners across India.

Commenting on this MoU, MD, FlixBus India, Surya Khurana said, "This thought through partnership with SM Kannappa Automobiles underscores our commitment to offer passengers best travel experience while empowering our operating partners with state-of-the-art vehicles. Together, we will not only drive technological advancement, but also be able to efficiently contribute to the transformation of long-distance travel in India."

The Director, SM Kannappa Automobiles Private Limited, Vaibhav Narang said, “This gives SMK a great Opportunity to show case the advancements made by Indian body builders. We thank FlixBus India for imposing their faith in the capabilities of SMK to provide a truly global product.”

The MoU sets the foundation for an exclusive partnership to deliver a new generation of FlixBus vehicles, incorporating top-tier quality standards and innovative designs. SM Kannappa Automobiles will bring its expertise in manufacturing high-quality, deluxe, air-conditioned sleeper and semi-sleeper coaches.

As FlixBus India continues its rapid expansion, this strategic partnership with SMK Automobiles is set to play a pivotal role in achieving its ambitious growth targets. Following the successful launch of operations in South India, connecting key cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, FlixBus India aims to significantly increase its fleet size and expand its network to more regions across India. With an installed capacity of 6,000 units per annum, SMK’s state-of-the-art facilities in Lalbagh, Peenya, Mandya, and Narasapur, Karnataka will support the production of exclusive, high-quality buses for FlixBus’s growing network. This collaboration will not only strengthen company's operational capacity but also support its mission to offer premium, tech-enabled travel experiences, solidifying FlixBus’s position as a leader in smart mobility solutions in India.