Food Minister considers revising BPL income limits amid anomalies

Belagavi: The Karnataka government is reportedly considering revising the income criteria for Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards, Food Minister K.H. Muniyappa informed on Wednesday. Responding to a question from Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik, the minister stated that the central government has fixed the BPL income ceiling at ₹1.20 lakh per annum. However, daily wage workers earning ₹500 per day exceed this threshold with annual earnings of ₹1.80 lakh, prompting deliberations on revising the limit.

The central government has identified 7,75,206 “suspicious” ration card beneficiaries in Karnataka. The state currently has 4.53 lakh BPL cardholders and 1.25 lakh APL cardholders. Relative to the state’s population, approximately 73% of families hold BPL cards, which is significantly higher than the expected 50%, considering Karnataka’s high GST and income tax compliance. Muniyappa noted that this discrepancy has raised concerns about the over-issuance of BPL cards.

The eligibility criteria for priority ration cards were established in 2017. Under these rules, employees of government departments, aided institutions, boards, corporations, and autonomous bodies, as well as families paying income or GST taxes, are not eligible for BPL cards. The Food Ministry is considering revising income limits but has instructed authorities not to cancel any existing BPL cards temporarily.

Currently, BPL cards can only be issued on medical grounds. Muniyappa also clarified that if a family had their BPL card canceled because a member is employed, they can reapply if the employed member no longer resides with the family. In such cases, applications submitted to the local tahsildar will be processed within 15 days to reinstate the BPL card.

The review reflects ongoing efforts to ensure that the BPL scheme reaches genuinely eligible families while preventing misuse by households whose earnings exceed the prescribed threshold. Officials have been advised to exercise caution during the revision process to avoid undue hardship for affected families.