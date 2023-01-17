For commercial vehicles FC, 'No Traffic violation' certificate required 

Bengaluru: The Transport Department is thinking of making the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Police Department mandatory for the renewal of Fitness Certificate (FC) certificates for commercial vehicles in the state.

Traffic violations of commercial vehicles are being penalised regularly. However, the vehicle drivers or owners who do not pay attention to the police have arrears of crores of rupees.

Even though the fine has not been paid for more than a decade, the traffic police seem to be sitting helplessly. At the time of renewal of FC of commercial vehicles, the arrears of fines for violation of traffic rules should be checked. The Police Department has requested the Transport Department to amend the State Motor Vehicle Act in order to attach a mandatory fine arrears certificate from the Police Department.

The FC has to be renewed every two years from the date of manufacture of the commercial vehicle up to 8 years, the transport department officials are checking and renewing the FC based on the conditions that the vehicle must be in good condition, have insurance and have an air pollution inspection certificate. However, this does not include fine dues for violation of traffic rules.

While renewing commercial vehicle insurance, it is mandatory to check the traffic violation cases and the outstanding fine amount. A strict notice should be given to the insurance companies in this regard. Insurance renewal of such vehicles should be withheld if penalty is outstanding. Top sources in the transport department said that the idea of renewing the insurance only after paying the fine dues has been considered.

The application will be designed to make the details of commercial vehicle traffic violation cases and pending fines available online. Staff will check through that application and decide on FC renewal. Senior officials of the transport department said that this system will be implemented only in Bengaluru city first.

According to the Transport Department information in the state (till the end of November) 30,42,350 vehicles are for commercial purposes. The transport and police department senior authorities have already held 3-4 rounds of meetings to review the fines and it has been decided to amend the State Motor Vehicle Act. A proposal has also been submitted to the state government in this regard.