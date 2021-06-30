For Travellers From Kerala, Negative RT-PCR Test Certificates Are MAndatory For Entry Into Karnataka

Karnataka: According to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, travelers from Kerala will not be allowed to enter Karnataka through Dakshina Kannada without the negative reports of the Covid-19.

The RT-PCR Covid-19 negative certificates had been made mandatory from Tuesday, as Kerala has been witnessing the new delta plus variant in the state as well as the large number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state.

If travelers fail to show the negative test certificate, they will be submitted to a test at border checkpoints starting Tuesday, according to Dr. Rajendra. The state government has directed the district's administration to boost checkpoints at the district's Kerala border. Checkpoints at key border crossing places such Talapady, Jalsoor, Saradkka, and Nettanige-Mudnur have been reinforced.

According to Dr. Rajendra, the overall test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada is roughly 5%, while it is 10% in the neighboring Kasaragod district in Kerala. As a result, precautions must be made to prevent the possible third wave in the district as expected by experts. As per some studies, states with a case rate of less than 5% will be declared under control.

He also mentioned that the gram Panchayats and Revenue officials in border districts have been notified, and travelers entering from Kerala have been urged to be checked more thoroughly. People will have to work together throughout the inspection.

Several state governments are taking various steps to prevent the third wave as the country is already suffering from the consequences of the second wave. Various health check-up centers are established for the children to ensure the conditions of the children, as several reports and experts had expected that the third wave can immensely affect the age group below 18.

Meanwhile, the new delta plus variant is stated as a 'Variant Of Concern' by the government.