For two months, a small farmer cleaned River Cauvery all alone

Madikeri : We have seen thousands of people wasting time during Corona lockdown. But Hassainar (62) a native of Kottamudi Hodavada near here made good use of his time during lockdown by serving society.

Hassainar, who decided to clean up Cauvery river is now recognised as a social figure and has gained immense popularity on social media. Kannadiyanda Hassainar , a small farmer cleaned Cauvery river since April during lockdown. Despite warnings everyday people and tourists throw garbage and other waste into river causing pollution of water.

Hassainar thought of cleaning it alone. He did not call anyone for help nor wait for publicity. He cleaned the river for more than two months during lockdown. Every day he spends minimum three hours to take out garbage, plastic from river by swimming. He removed more than a ton of waste during lockdown.

Speaking to this reporter on Sunday Hassainar said that the holy Quran inspired him to clean the river. He said there are many references in the Quran which highlights importance of water. 'The Quran has said that it is virtuous to clean the river water. Every day lot of waste is flowing down the Cauvery River.

The holy river is polluting it. It is not possible to purify the entire river water by me. But at least I decided to purify the river water that flows through the ground where I was born' he added.

Upon observing this a young man from the village had captured it on video , put it into the village's WhatsApp group. The next day, Hassinar's work has gone viral on social networking sites. The 62-year-old man has been widely praised on social media for his work on social media.

There are also a large number of compliments on Hassinar's phone calls from different parts. Hassinar, who was away from publicity, is now recognized as a 'real hero' in the village. Also an expert swimmer, he has removed many dead bodies from river.