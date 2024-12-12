8,31L farmers get skill training in AP

Eluru : Union Ministers Bhagirath Chaudhary and Ram Nath Tagore informed that in the last five years, 8, 30, 986 farmers from Andhra Pradesh have been trained to improve their skills. During the winter session of Parliament, the ministers gave written answers to the questions asked by Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Minister Ram Nath Tagore was replying to a question asked by Mahesh Kumar about the schemes being implemented to improve the skills of farmers in the country and how much money has been spent on training farmers, especially women and youth.

The sponsored scheme will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare across the country to create awareness about cutting-edge technology throughout AP.

He said that it is being implemented in 739 districts of 28 states and five Union territories of the country including 26 districts of AP.

In the last five years, Rs 41.61 crore was spent on training 5, 74, 817 farmers through the ATMA scheme. Union Minister Bhagirat Choudhary replied to another question that 5, 42, 891.9 quintals of breeder seed have been produced in 60 farms.