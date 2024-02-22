Forest department fined rs 25K to tourists

Chamarajanagar: In response to a encounter between tourists and an aggressive elephant within the Bandipur-Kerala forest vicinity, the Bandipur Forest Department has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 25,000 on the individuals involved. The alarming incident transpired on February 11 near Moolehole in Bandipur, where visitors from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, narrowly escaped peril when they came face to face with the enraged elephant.

Reports reveal that the tourists ventured out of their vehicle onto a forest road, where they unexpectedly encountered the elephant. While fortunate to evade the elephant's wrath, two members of the group narrowly escaped, while one individual was less fortunate and bore the brunt of the elephant's aggression.

Responding swiftly, the Bandipur Forest Department initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. Subsequently, they levied a fine of Rs 25,000 on Murti, one of the tourists involved, based on media reports and inquiries led by the Bandipur Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) .

In a bid to forestall mishaps, the forest department has already imposed a ban on parking vehicles within the forest area, recognizing the need to mitigate the risk of wildlife encounters. But tourists violating norms despite caution boards to take selfies