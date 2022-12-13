Former BJP MLC decides to quit party

Mysuru: BJP former MLC and film producer Sandesh Nagaraj has decided to quit BJP and has planned to join Congress. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday Sandesh said that 'BJP did injustice by including me into the party. I have decided to join the Congress,"

He further said that he would talk to Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar about this matter.

'I am not active in BJP. First BJP did injustice to former minister and MLC H Vishwanath. . He alleged that BJP ended political future of former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa' which costs 40 MLA seats to party. . Now BJP bringing B Y Vijayendra to Varuna constituency for sacrifice. BJP has planned to kill two birds with one stone. Let Vijayendra wake up and contest in Shikaripura'. He said that more than ten BJP MLAs will join the Congress by the next election.

Last time, Sandesh Nagaraj was elected to legislative council by contesting from JD(S) in local bodies. In this election, he tried to get a ticket from JD(S) and joined the BJP without getting a ticket. Now he has decided to leave BJP and join Congress.

BJP preparation in Varuna



The Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly Siddaramaiah is not sure from which constituency he will contest the next general assembly elections. However, BJP is gearing up , preparing for election campaign in Varuna Constituency since Siddaramaiah took two-day rounds in Varuna. Siddaramaiah is also being pressured to contest in different constituencies, even in Varuna. BJP leaders of Varuna Constituency are building a platform to oppose Siddaramaiah.

The BJP leaders of the constituency held a meeting at the Madeshwara temple in Hadinaru village in Varuna have vowed that the BJP should win in Varuna this time. The meeting was held under the leadership of strong BJP ticket aspirants B N Sadananda, Sarath Puttabuddhi, B Shivanna and others, and they firmly held that whoever the party gives ticket to should fly the BJP flag in the constituency with unity. Chanting the mantra of unity, all the ticket aspirants expressed their opinion that locals should be given the ticket.