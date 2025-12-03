Former CS honoured with Global Leadership Award

New Delhi/Bengaluru: K. Ratna Prabha, IAS (Retd), former Chief Secretary of Karnataka and Founder-President of the Ubuntu Consortium, has been conferred the Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad Good Global Exemplary Leadership Award by the BRICS-ASEAN Chamber of Commerce (BACC) in Malaysia. The award, presented by BRICS-ASEAN Council President Thayalan Nathan and the Nigerian Ambassador, recognises her longstanding contributions to governance, women-centric policies, and institutional development in India.

Expressing gratitude, Ratna Prabha said the honour reinforces Ubuntu’s mission. “This award is a shot in the arm for Ubuntu, but it doesn’t change our goals. We will continue reaching out to 10,000 women entrepreneurs, offer digital marketing training, expand to 100 associations, facilitate exports and build partnerships in India and abroad,” she said. Ubuntu Joint Secretary Jyothi Balakrishna was also present during the ceremony.

Ratna Prabha’s policy influence began well before she founded Ubuntu. As Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce (2014–16), she played a central role in designing Karnataka’s Industrial Policy 2014–19, which for the first time incorporated dedicated incentives and support mechanisms for women entrepreneurs.

The policy led to the establishment of four women-focused industrial parks in Gulbarga, Harohalli, Mysuru and Dharwad. Following her retirement from the civil service, she formally registered the Ubuntu Consortium on March 8, 2019.