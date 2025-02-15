Live
Just In
Former Goa MLA Assaulted by Goods Rickshaw Driver, Lavoo Mamledar Dies After Road Rage Incident
Belagavi witnessed a shocking incident on Saturday afternoon when former Goa MLA Lavoo Suryaji Mamledar (68) lost his life following an altercation with a goods autorickshaw driver.
Belagavi: Belagavi witnessed a shocking incident on Saturday afternoon when former Goa MLA Lavoo Suryaji Mamledar (68) lost his life following an altercation with a goods autorickshaw driver. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Mujahid Shakeel Sanadi, and are investigating the matter.
According to officials, the altercation stemmed from a minor road accident between Mamledar’s car and the autorickshaw near Khade Bazaar Road. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish stated that the heated exchange escalated, and Majahid slapped Mamledar hard multiple times. Security footage later captured Mamledar returning to Srinivas Lodge, where he was staying. Moments after climbing a flight of stairs, he suddenly collapsed.
Emergency responders rushed him to Belagavi Civil Hospital, where doctors conducted an ECG and other tests before declaring him dead. His body was later shifted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) for post-mortem examination. Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang also visited the hospital to assess the situation.
Mamledar, a former legislator from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), represented Ponda in 2012. News of his death reached Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while he was in Prayagraj, and he is expected to visit Belagavi upon returning to Goa.
The incident has sparked reactions on social media with many users raising concerns about a young rickshaw driver assaulting a senior citizen for such a minor incident. Others have criticised the Congress-led state government citing rising crime concerns.