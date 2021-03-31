Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, wife test Covid-19 positive

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.



Confirming this on his personal social media handle, 87-year-old Deve Gowda said: "My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic."

Deve Gowda is presently a member of the Rajya Sabha. Reacting to the former PM testing positive for coronavirus, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said: "I hope both former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his wife will recover from the COVID-19 infection. I hope they will recover soon and return to their work as usual."

Health Minister K Sudhakar said he was in touch with the doctors treating the former Prime Minister. "I learnt of the news of senior leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his wife testing positive for the coronavirus. I am in constant touch with the doctors and I am getting information about their health. I pray to God for their recover quickly," Sudhakar tweeted.

Senior political leaders who tested positive for COVID-19 included Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa and DK Shivakumar last year. They recovered from the infection and returned to work in about two weeks.