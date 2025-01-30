Foundation stone for Surathkal and Mulki railway stations upgradation today

Mangaluru: The long-awaited infrastructure development at Surathkal and Mulki railway stations is set to take off, with the foundation stone for key projects being laid on January 30. Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta will officiate the ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the improvement of railway facilities in the coastal region.

The events are scheduled to take place at Surathkal Railway Station at 9:30 am, followed by Mulki Railway Station at 10:30 am. The ceremony will see the participation of Mangaluru North MLA Dr. Bharath Shetty, Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, and officials from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

Surathkal and Mulki railway stations serve as vital transport hubs for thousands of daily commuters, including students, industrial workers, and business travellers. However, inadequate infrastructure and limited passenger amenities had been persistent issues. Local residents had repeatedly urged authorities to enhance the facilities, citing overcrowding and insufficient shelter at platforms.

Responding to these concerns, MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta took proactive measures, engaging in discussions with railway officials and the ministry to push for improvements. His sustained efforts have now resulted in the sanctioning of much-needed development works for both stations.

The Surathkal Railway Station will undergo a Rs. 47.52 lakh platform surface upgrade, along with the construction of a platform roof at a cost of Rs. 1.02 crore. It is to be noted that Surathkal is a crucial junction, connecting industrial zones and educational institutions to Mumbai and other parts of the country, making these upgrades vital for passenger convenience.