Four couple booked for partying at KRS backwaters   

Mandya: Police seized two cars and registered two separate FIRs against four couples who allegedly violated lockdown rules and came for partying at KRS backwaters on Tuesday. The villagers informed the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) about the couple. They reportedly argued with the policemen when the latter came to look into the matter. It is said that the youths are relatives of a senior police officer who allegedly told the police not to take action against them.



However police overlooked the instructions from the officer and registered a case against four girls and four boys and seized two cars.

Villagers alleged that youths were coming from Mysuru for partying frequently.