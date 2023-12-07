Four Killed, One Seriously Injured in Head-On Collision Between Tata Ace and Truck

Raichur: Four persons were killed and one was seriously injured in a head-on collision between a Tata Ace and a truck in Raichur district on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ismail Rashid (25), Ravi Raju (20), Ramesh Ningappa Kanekallur (28), and Ambrish Sugammappa Kanekallur (28). The injured person has been identified as Sameer Manoj Bengali (23). The victims were working at Sayasangam Suppliers in Raichur and were traveling to Muddapur in a Tata Ace. The accident occurred when the truck, which was coming from Maski to Sindhanur, collided head-on with the Tata Ace near the Pedagadiddhi camp in Sindhanur taluk.

As a result of the collision, four of the five people in the Tata Ace were killed on the spot. The fifth person, Sameer Manoj Bengali, was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem to the Raichur Government Hospital. The injured person is being treated at a private hospital in Sindhanur. The Raichur Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.