Four members of family found dead in apartment

Mysuru : Four members of a family were found dead in an apartment in Visvesvaraya Nagar, in city on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Kushal (15), Chetan (45), Rupali (43), and Priyamvada (62). It is suspected that Chetan first poisoned and killed his mother Priyamvada, his wife Rupali, and his son Kushal. He then allegedly hanged himself. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP Jahnavi, and Vidyaranyapuram Inspector Mohit visited the scene to investigate. A case has been registered at the Vidyaranyapuram Police Station. Regarding the case, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that the incident took place within the Vidyaranyapuram police station limits. Chetan’s family and Chetan’s mother, Priyamvada, lived in adjacent flats. The mother lived in one flat, while the son lived in another. She added that Priyamvada and Chetan’s family had gone to Gorur in Hassan district together on Sunday. They visited the Gorur temple and returned home in the evening. The deceased, Chetan, originally native of Gorur. Chetan’s wife, Rupali, was a resident of Mysore. Chetan and Rupali had been living in Mysore since 2019. The police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation. Chetan was running job agency , involved in sending workers to Saudi Arabia. Police suspect that all died due to burden of debts.

Before his suicide, Chetan wrote a death note. It stated: “We are responsible for our own deaths. We are dying due to financial problems. No one else is responsible for our deaths. Do not trouble my friends or relatives. Please forgive us, I am sorry.” Police have launched investigation.