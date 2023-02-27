Four-year-old girl succumbs to mad dog bite 

Bellary: A few days ago, a video of a child being bitten by stray dogs went viral on social media. In the same district, two children were bitten by dogs in Badanahatti village two months ago. Similarly, another child has died due to the bite of a mad dog in Bellary city. The deceased was identified as Taiba (4). A mad dog attacked 30 people in Wattappagere area on February 7. Then Taiba,daughter of Kishar, a resident of Ward number 31 of Bellary city, was injured. She was treated at Vims in Bellary and later shifted to Nimans Hospital in Bengaluru. But the child died on Saturday night unable to respond treatment There were frequent mad dog attacks in Bellary and the corporation officials were not taking action.

On February 21, six people including five students were injured after a mad dog suddenly attacked many people including students who were going home after the Navodaya Coaching in the 12th ward of Mariammanahalli town. The injured are out of danger. Of late the menace of stray dogs has increased in the town and school and college students are afraid to come out of their houses and walk around.

The residents have urged the civil authorities to take immediate action to prevent mad dog attacks and save lives.