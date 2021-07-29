From king to kingmaker, BS Yediyurappa won despite losing CM post

Bengaluru: Despite former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa (BSY) losing the chair, he won by installing his close aide Basavaraja Bommai as chief minister. Initially when rumours spreading about Yeddyurappa's step down his opponents in party were happy, even few leaders eyeing the CM's chair. These leaders even went to Delhi for lobbying.



Sources said Yeddyurappa come to an understanding with high command that they should appoint the next CM of his choice if he steps down. This was kept in confidential. But un aware about this development 4-5 aspirants lobbied for chief ministers post. BSY who pivotal in bringing the party to power in south India. Even before his appointment as CM in 2019 the party high command had told that he should resign after a year as the party strictly following 75 years age limit. . But BSY continued in power for two years under his charisma.

Yeddyurappa's demerit is that he quit party and formed KJP by throwing principles of Sangh Parivar in to thin air. Though no leader complains about functioning of Yeddyurappa few leaders strongly opposing his son B Y Vijayendra for interfering in to administration. It is also open secret that works can be done through Vijayendra. Even ministers and legislators began requesting him to grant funds for their constituency. This situation increased dissatisfaction among legislators. Later the legislators started complaining against BSY in media , even complained to high command. Vijayapura legislator Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal waged war against BSY , his only demand was to unseat him.

On other hand BSY is not in good terms with BJP national organising secretary B L Santhosh , a man from RSS. Initially party leaders though B L Santhosh could replace BSY. Even many BJP legislators started meetings with Santhosh on latter's visit to Bengaluru thinking that he would be future CM. Few opponent MLAs of BSY pushed legislator Aravind Bellad's name for chief minister's post. His video biodata widely circulated in WhatsApp on Monday projecting him as CM.

But Yeddyurappa defeated all the plans of his opponents by making Basavaraja Bommai as chief minister. Thus, he proved strong hold in BJP. Even after selection of CM the tough time of cabinet expansion yet to come for BJP. The 17 legislators who migrated from Congress and JDS sticking for ministerial berth as it was promised by BSY. But party high command is planning to remove many ministers for under performance. This would lead to rebellion in party particularly from migrated MLAs. However, the 17 MLAs have good faith in BSY. This factor made high command not to sideline BSY in future also. Though most think step down is setback for BSY, it's not true, he won by making his supporter Bommai as CM, thus became king maker from king.