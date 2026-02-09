GCLI launches Phase 2 ‘Here Now’

Bengaluru: GeneraliCentral Life Insurance (GCLI) has launched Phase 2 of its national brand campaign ‘Here Now’, expanding its focus to long-term financial planning across key life stages. While the first phase highlighted new beginnings, the latest campaign sharpens attention on two crucial needs—securing children’s future aspirations and ensuring retirement preparedness.

The initiative reinforces the belief that the future is shaped by decisions made today. Through relatable storytelling, the campaign positions life insurance not just as protection, but as an enabler of ambitions and meaningful life goals. It encourages customers to “Bada Socho for your bindass dreams” by planning confidently in the present.

GCLI offers tailored solutions such as the Generali Central Assured Education Plan, Money Back Super Plan and Long Term Income Plan for children’s goals, along with structured retirement products like the Lifetime Partner Plan. The campaign is being amplified nationwide across television, digital and outdoor platforms to strengthen awareness and promote informed financial decision-making among families.