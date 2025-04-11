Live
- CITU Demands Official Celebration of Jyotirao Phule Jayanti
- CITU Demands Immediate Payment of Five-Month Pending Salaries for Welfare Hostel Workers
- Advanced CT Scan Facility Inaugurated at Gadwal District Hospital to Provide Affordable, Quality Diagnostic Services
- CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Future-Ready Dry Port near Regional Ring Road
- CM Revanth Reddy Pushes for Acceleration of Musi River Rejuvenation Project
- Hyderabad Metro to Be Extended to Future City: CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Phase-II Expansion Plans
- Thousands flock to mega job fair in Warangal
- MahaGenco inks MoU with ROSATOM for thorium nuclear reactors development
- Speedy & Delicious Breakfast Wraps for Hectic Mornings
- India emerging as central hub for global technology development: Experts
GE Aerospace backs women in STEM through SWE’s Bengaluru conference
As part of its ongoing efforts to promote gender diversity in engineering, GE Aerospace partnered with the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) in India for the WE Local conference, held in Bengaluru on April 10 and 11.
Bengaluru: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote gender diversity in engineering, GE Aerospace partnered with the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) in India for the WE Local conference, held in Bengaluru on April 10 and 11.
The two-day event drew participation from over 1,000 women engineers at early and mid-career levels, offering a platform for networking, mentorship, and knowledge sharing across the STEM ecosystem.
GE Aerospace hosted two panel discussions during the event. The first, titled ‘Towards More Sustainable Aviation: The Road to RISE’, featured insights from Milind Dhabade, Dr. Suma M.N., and Megha Navalgund, focusing on the company’s push for sustainable innovation in aviation. The second panel, ‘AI in Aerospace: Shaping the Future of Flight’, included Arioli Arumugam, Sundar Krishnaswami, and Samhitha Poonacha, who explored how artificial intelligence is transforming aerospace technologies.
On the second day, GE Aerospace also interacted with jobseekers at its booth during the career fair, reinforcing its focus on nurturing diverse talent and championing engineering excellence.