GE Aerospace backs women in STEM through SWE’s Bengaluru conference

Bengaluru: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote gender diversity in engineering, GE Aerospace partnered with the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) in India for the WE Local conference, held in Bengaluru on April 10 and 11.

The two-day event drew participation from over 1,000 women engineers at early and mid-career levels, offering a platform for networking, mentorship, and knowledge sharing across the STEM ecosystem.

GE Aerospace hosted two panel discussions during the event. The first, titled ‘Towards More Sustainable Aviation: The Road to RISE’, featured insights from Milind Dhabade, Dr. Suma M.N., and Megha Navalgund, focusing on the company’s push for sustainable innovation in aviation. The second panel, ‘AI in Aerospace: Shaping the Future of Flight’, included Arioli Arumugam, Sundar Krishnaswami, and Samhitha Poonacha, who explored how artificial intelligence is transforming aerospace technologies.

On the second day, GE Aerospace also interacted with jobseekers at its booth during the career fair, reinforcing its focus on nurturing diverse talent and championing engineering excellence.