Gear up to fight Covid, requests BBMP commissioner 

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru gears up for the unlock process, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta requested the citizens that they need to be vigilant in the coming months as they are critical for the management of Covid19. He said that the ability of the public to stay focussed and disciplined will determine the success in this fight against Covid19.



Speaking at a virtual meeting on increasing Covid19 testing in the city, Gupta said that BBMP is intensifying Covid19 testing, containment and isolation by working with the community and carrying out a 360-degree vaccination drive to ensure every adult in the city is vaccinated and protected against the virus."However, the onus is on the aware and responsible citizens of Bengaluru to ensure the cases do not rise again. The fight against Covid-19 is a long one and all must embrace a safe lifestyle and get vaccinated to limit and contain the virus as well as avoid any flare-up in the future," he added.

With the relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the city, daily wage labourers have started returning to Bengaluru. Tests should be conducted in railway stations, bus stands, check posts and toll booths in the city outskirts, he instructed the health officers. Tests should also be carried out in hostels, paying guests (PG), factories, and construction sites. In addition to this, RWAs must be instructed to conduct tests on those coming from outside to the apartments.

So far, 40,39,744 people have been vaccinated in the age group of 18 to 44 and over 44, the Chief Commissioner said, and added that vaccination drive must continue effectively in BBMP limits. People above 44 must be contacted through 1912 and informed to get the second dose of vaccine. A door-to-door survey should be conducted and those who have not received the vaccination must be informed to obtain it.

Those living in slums are being vaccinated with ACT and all those who are eligible for the vaccine should be vaccinated quickly, he said. Gupta instructed the chief health officer to make all kinds of preparations for the 3rd wave in the BBMP limits. The Chief Health Officer was asked to submit a proposal regarding the infrastructure needed to upgrade the Primary Health Centres and Maternity Hospitals. The Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan, Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra, health officers and other officials were present in the meeting.

Citizens

♦ must ensure that they stay safe and get themselves tested if they experience any Covid-related symptoms.

♦ are requested to avoid and prevent participation in any sort of public gathering.

♦ are requested to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

♦ are requested to take vaccine