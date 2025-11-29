Girl who boarded bus to Latur reunited with parents

A girl who boarded a bus to escape the suspicious behaviour of a man was reunited with her parents by Udgir police in Latur, an official said on Friday. She was waiting at a bus stand in Aurad in Karnataka’s Bidar district when the behaviour of the man led her to board a bus headed towards Udgir here, he said.

“She got off at Murkiwadi. Unfamiliar with the surroundings and growing increasingly scared, she borrowed a mobile phone from a local girl and rang up emergency number 112 seeking help. Two constables were rushed to the spot. After gathering details from her, they contacted her parents,” the Udgir police station official said. She was handed over to her father sometime later, the official said.