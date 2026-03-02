Global Scientists Back Karnataka’s Quantum Materials Push

Bengaluru:In a major boost to Karnataka’s ambitions in advanced technologies, 34 leading scientists from premier global research institutions have written to State Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju, expressing strong support for the proposed Quantum Materials Innovation Network (Q-MINt).

The endorsement followed the recent “Frontiers in Quantum Condensed Matter Physics (FQCMP)” conference hosted at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, a centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. In a joint communication, the scientists described advanced quantum materials as the bedrock of next-generation breakthroughs in computing, communication and sensing technologies and backed Karnataka’s proposal to anchor Q-MINt within its larger Quantum City programme.

Welcoming the global support, Boseraju said the endorsement reaffirmed the State’s vision of building a world-class innovation ecosystem. “Karnataka has always stood at the forefront of technological progress. This message from globally respected scientists shows we are moving in the right direction,” he said, adding that Q-MINt would help create a robust research and manufacturing base. The State has set an ambitious target of building a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035, with a focus on employment generation and technological self-reliance.

In their recommendations, the scientists urged the state's Science and Technology and IT/BT departments to establish a centralised Quantum Materials Foundry, develop an integrated computational and data science infrastructure, and promote multi-institutional collaboration. They also suggested phased implementation through pilot projects to build confidence and demonstrate early success.

The signatories are affiliated with globally reputed institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Oxford, Princeton University and Columbia University, lending significant international credibility to Karnataka’s quantum materials initiative.