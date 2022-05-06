Govt dilly-dallying on declaring MM Hills sanctuary as tiger reserve

Chamarajanagara: If all went as per the proposal of the forest department, the Male MahadeshwaraWildlife Sanctuary (MMWLS) would have been declared tiger reserve. But the elected representatives are blocking the proposal.

The MM Hills is spread over 1,224 square kmof which 906.18 sq km was declared as wildlife sanctuary in 2013. The growing tiger population has prompted the forest departments to make efforts to declare the sanctuary as a tiger reserve. The sanctuary has seven forest ranges including Kollegala Buffer, Hanuru Buffer, PG Palyam, Hugyam, Ramapura, MM Hills and Palar ranges. Another uniqueness of the sanctuary is that it shares border with two tiger reserves, namely Biligiriranganatha and Satyamangala. As a result, the area witnesses movement of tigers.

During the 2018 census tigers with cubs were spotted moving in PG Playa and Ramapura forest ranges. According to sources, there are 25-30 tigers in MM Hills WildlifeSanctuary. If the government declares it as a tiger reserve, it would be helpful for breeding tigers. The district has famous Bandipura and Biligiriranganatha tiger reserves and the MM Hills tiger reserve would be the third in Chamarajanagara and sixth in the State. Other tiger reserves in Karnataka are Bhadra, Kali and Nagarahole.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority gave green signal to the proposal sent by the forest department in 2018 itself. Butthe State government is yet to approve the proposal. Highly-placed sources told The Hans India that the proposal was discussed in the cabinet meeting held on March 11. A few ministers from Mysuru region are said to have objected to the move citing the possible adverse impact it would have on the people living on the fringes of the proposed tiger sanctuary owing to tough norms of the forest department. The ministers also felt that the sanctuary has famous Male Mahadeshwara temple and the proposal would also hamper its development as thousands of devotees visit it daily. Therefore, theysought for status quo.

But the chief secretary convinced the cabinet that the proposal would in fact give a boost to tourism development. The MM Hills would attract tourists from across the country and the Union government would provide grants reducing the financial burden onthe State in upkeep of the tiger reserve. After discussion, the meeting left the issue to the discretion of Chief Minister BasavarajaBommai and the file pending with him.

At present, there are 53 tiger reserves in the country but many of them have hardly any tigers. For example, PakkeTiger Reserve (TR) in Arunachala Pradesh has only nine tigers, Dampa TR in Mijoramand Palmava in Jharkhand have one each; Mudunthorai TR in TamilNdauis slightly better with 18 big cats. In spite of this dismal condition, these States continue to maintain tiger reserves to conserve and develop forests. In sharp contrast, MMHWLS has 25-30 tigers, a decent figure, but the State government is dilly-dallying on the proposal.

Speaking to The Hans India on Friday, MMHWLS DCF V Yedukondalusaid that during 2018 tiger census 15 tigers were spotted and the number has increased to 25-30 approximately. The exact number will be known after the Union government releases the list. "We have sent all the clarifications to all the queries raised by the State government.

Speaking to The Hans India,State Wildlife Board member Malleshappa said that the present wildlife laws would continue after declaring as TR. People would not be affected. Male Mahadeshwara is the most revered shrine for crores of devotees and his divine vehicle is tiger. So, it is more appropriate to declare it as a tiger reserve, he said.