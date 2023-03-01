Govt set to inaugurate BM Expressway even before completion?

Mysuru: Although the construction work of Bengaluru-Mysuru 10-lane Expressway has not been completed in various parts of Mandya, Mysuru districts the authorities have fixed the date for its inauguration.

The first phase of work has been completed from Christ College, Bengaluru to Nidaghatta of Mandya district have length of 61 kilometres. From there to Manipal Hospital in Mysuru area, the construction work of second phase is going on. Halebudanur, New Budanur, Induvalu. The construction of bridge near Siddalingapura in Mysuru district has started recently.

The work of many pedestrian over-bridges and under-bridges has not yet started. Technicians said that it will take at least two months to complete the work of huge bridges. However, the announcement of the date that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Expressway on March 11 has put the contractors in a quandary.

The government plans to inaugurate the expressway before announcement of code of conduct by election commission.

Half of the construction of the flyover has been completed in an area of 2 km between Halebudanur and Hosbudanur. Construction of bridge wall (earth wall) and soil filling work has been done. The wall of one part of the one-km long Induvalu Bridge is being constructed, while the other part remains empty. Construction of a 700 meter long bridge from Naganahalli to Siddalingapura in Mysuru district is also pending and soil filling is in progress.

After the soil is filled, the technicians say one should wait until it hardens. There is a risk of collapse if it's hurried. However, officials are putting pressure on the construction of the bridge to allow vehicles to move by the second week of May. "It is difficult to finish in 2 weeks," said an engineer who was in charge of the construction near Induvalu.

In addition to the construction work that has already been scheduled, construction work that has been sanctioned by the pressure of people is also pending. People had been staging a continuous sit-in demanding the construction of a service bridge parallel to the Shimha flyover near Maddur, Mandya MP Sumalatha also supported it.

Later, the Highway Authority agreed to construct a service bridge. But it has not started yet. As a result of the ' rasta roko ' strike by the farmers on February 20, the authorities have agreed to construct an underbridge near Hanakere in the taluk. It has not even started.

The ten-lane expressway has no connection with Ramnagara, Channapatna, Mandya and Srirangapatna. Land acquisition for entry and exit path has not been done till now. The service road is a mess and gets submerged when it rains.