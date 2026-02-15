Grand Mahayagna at Shivoham Shiva temple to mark Maha Sivaratri

Bengaluru: A grand Mahayagna will be organised at the Shivoham Shiva Temple this Maha Shivratri, bringing together devotees and spiritual seekers in a collective prayer for personal happiness, family wellbeing and national prosperity.

The event is an initiative of AiR - Atman in Ravi, known as the Happiness Ambassador, and is centered around the theme, “Discover God’s Love within the temple of your heart.” Organisers said the Mahayagna aims to blend ancient Vedic traditions with a universal message of awareness, devotion and inner transformation.

The celebration will feature a traditional Havan ceremony, collective chanting and guided devotional practices intended to invoke the divine presence within each participant. According to organisers, the gathering seeks to create a powerful spiritual environment through shared prayer and sacred vibrations.

Speaking about the initiative, AiR said, “This Mahashivratri is an invitation to reconnect with the divine within. Through sacred chanting and collective prayer, we aim to create a powerful space of positivity and happiness — for ourselves, our loved ones, our city, and our nation.”

The Mahayagna is expected to draw participants from diverse backgrounds across Bengaluru, fostering a sense of unity and collective spiritual energy. Organisers emphasised that Maha Shivratri is not merely a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva but also an opportunity for self-realisation and heightened awareness. Participants will be encouraged to immerse themselves in the sacred atmosphere and experience what organisers describe as eternal peace, divine love and lasting bliss. The programme is designed to help attendees quieten the mind, elevate consciousness and reflect on the deeper spiritual significance of the occasion.

With devotional chants of “Shivoham” resonating through the temple premises, the event aims to transform the festival into a shared journey of happiness, harmony and spiritual awakening for the city and the nation.