Grand preparations underway for historic Kittur Chennamma festival

Belagavi: The heroic land of Kittur is all set to come alive once again with the Kittur Rani Chennamma Utsav, a celebration of Karnataka’s valiant queen and symbol of women’s courage in India’s freedom struggle. The three-day festival, scheduled for October 23, 24, and 25, promises to be as grand and inspiring as the historic 200th-year commemoration held last year, according to Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil.

Speaking after a preparatory meeting of the festival sub-committees, Patil said, “All arrangements have been made to celebrate the festival with grandeur. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will inaugurate the event, and several ministers including Satish Jarkiholi, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Shivraj Tangadagi, and Santosh Lad will participate. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also agreed to attend the valedictory ceremony.”

Elaborating on the plans, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said that the government has released ₹3.5 crore out of the ₹5 crore grant allocated for the festival, ensuring no shortage of funds. The balance amount will be used to clear minor pending dues from last year.

The event will feature a rich cultural lineup with performances by leading artists playback singer Anuradha Bhat on October 23, Saregamapa team on October 24, and renowned Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan on October 25. Alongside these major attractions, special emphasis will be given to local and regional artists, ensuring the festival remains rooted in the culture of Kittur and Karnataka

Three stages will host simultaneous cultural, musical, and literary programmes, while the streets of Kittur will come alive with a grand procession depicting the valor of Rani Chennamma and the spirit of Karnataka’s heritage. Deputy Commissioner Roshan emphasized that the goal this year is to elevate the festival’s stature beyond the local level and project it as a state and national cultural event. “Just as we celebrated the 200th victory anniversary last year, this time too the festival will reflect the same grandeur. Our focus is to showcase Kittur Utsav as a national festival honoring Rani Chennamma’s sacrifice,” he said.

He added that dignitaries and guests invited this year are all admirers of Rani Chennamma’s legacy and have been carefully selected to highlight her contribution to India’s struggle against British rule. The festival aims to instill pride and awareness among the youth about Karnataka’s brave daughter who led one of the earliest battles against colonial power.

In a thoughtful move, the organizers have also placed special emphasis on literary seminars and historical discussions alongside cultural programs. Roshan stated that schools and colleges are being encouraged to participate in theme-based seminars focusing on Rani Chennamma’s life, bravery, and the socio-political context of Kittur Karnataka. “The youth must learn from her courage and leadership. These discussions will help them understand Kittur’s place in our state’s history,” he urged.

Beyond the festivities, Kittur is also witnessing major developmental projects. The Deputy Commissioner announced that a Theme Park dedicated to Rani Chennamma will soon take shape within the Kittur Fort premises, at an estimated cost of ₹58 crore, which is currently in the tender stage.