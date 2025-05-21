Greater Bengaluru has become water Bengaluru: Ashoka

Bengaluru: ‘During the BJP’s tenure, Rs 1,600 crore was allocated for Bengaluru’s development, but the Congress government cancelled those projects. If those projects had been implemented, the city wouldn’t be facing such flooding’. Opposition Leader R Ashoka demanded that the government explain what it has done for Bengaluru in the past two years.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the flood situation at Silk Board Junction, he said: ‘The entire city is submerged due to rain, and people are struggling. Five people have died because of the rains. While people are dying, Congress is holding achievement conventions. If the government had any shame, it would have cancelled the convention. These deaths are due to Congress’s failures, and the government lacks the moral authority to hold such events’, he criticised.

He further stated that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited Sai Layout and promised development, but no funds have been released for it. Flooding occurred at Silk Board last time as well, yet no development funds have been allocated. During the BJP’s tenure, Rs 1,600 crore was provided for stormwater drains and road development, but Congress cancelled those projects. If those works had proceeded, such flooding wouldn’t have occurred.

‘Instead of allocating funds for Bengaluru’s progress, the money has been misused for other purposes. All funds have been diverted to the tunnel road project, and now every road in the city has become a tunnel’, he alleged.

The government had promised to install sensors at flood-prone areas, but no work has been done. The meteorological department had warned about heavy rains on April 15, yet BBMP did not hold any precautionary meetings in the past month. Instead, they hurriedly prepared for the convention. Congress leaders claim they filled 14,000 potholes, but now people are digging potholes to shut down the Congress party itself, he remarked.

He urged those who ask for proof in a war-like situation to come and see people dying—no proof is needed for this. During the BJP’s tenure, Rs 7,000-8,000 crore was allocated annually for Bengaluru. The Congress government has diverted all funds meant for Bengaluru to build tunnels. The government shows no concern for Bengaluru’s flooding. Greater Bengaluru has turned into Water Bengaluru. The government is bringing misery and deaths to people’s doorsteps, he accused.