Green tax, fitness certificate for your old vehicles will cost you more

Bengaluru: Getting a Fitness Certificate (FC) for vehicles over 15 years old is going to be very expensive. This is 15 to 60 times higher than the previous fee.

Since 2002, Karnataka has been collecting the green tax. So far, the fee collected was Rs 250 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for four-wheelers and Rs 200 for all transport vehicles that are more than seven years old.

According to the new policy, the increased fees will affect owners who wish to use commercial vehicles over 15 years of age.

For example, owners of old scooters and bikes will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000, along with Rs 400- Rs 500 for vehicle inspection.

The charges are Rs 4,500 for old cars, Rs 10,000 for moderate goods vehicles and Rs 12,000 for heavy vehicles.

There are over 70.29 lakh vehicles that are more than 15 years old in the state. These include 45.62 lakh two-wheelers, 11.7 lakh cars, 2.4 lakh trucks and lorries and 2.19 lakh freight trucks.

New regulations are being implemented across the country.

The centre's rule is the same for everyone, Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) Narendra Holkar told media.

The additional charges imposed in the name of pollution control will only serve to harass vehicle owners and drivers.

B Channa Reddy, president of the Truck Owners' Associations, said that it is a misconception that the old vehicle contributes to the pollution. This policy of the government is unacceptable.

"Decision on course of action will be taken at the South India Lorry Owners Association meeting to be held on May 3 in Chennai," South India Lorry Owners Association President Shanmukhappa said.