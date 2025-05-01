Greenwood High achieves stellar results

Bengaluru: Greenwood High International School continued its legacy of academic excellence, with its students achieving an extraordinary feat in Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X & Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII exam, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. In ICSE, the topper from the school is Pragati Girish Athreya who has scored 99.80%.

The other toppers from the school are Swarna Chaudhary, Aanya P Minnamareddy and Raghav Dixit who each scored 99.60%. In ISC, the toppers from the school are Arnay Gupta from Science with an aggregate of 99.50%, Sanidhya Kapoor from Commerce with 98.75% and Smayana Meswani in Humanities with 98.75 %.

Additionally, Deepthi Menon from Science scored 99.25%, Trisha Shub from Commerce scored 98.25% and Kaustubh Keshav & Ankita Padmanabh from Humanities scored 98.5% respectively.

“I’m truly proud and overjoyed with my ICSE results.