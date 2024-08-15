Guarantee schemes will not stop even if BJP leaders take 100 births: Dy CM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the guarantee schemes launched by the State government would not be stopped even if BJP leaders take hundred births.

Speaking after inaugurating the Congress Janasamparka Centre and Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee in Padmanabhanagar, he said, “Indira Gandhi launched old age pension, window pension scheme, nationalisation of banks, free power to 10 HP pumps, etc. None of these schemes have been stopped even after several decades. There is no question of stopping guarantee schemes. Nor will we allow BJP to stop these guarantee schemes. This is the strength of the Congress party.”

“Power is not permanent in politics, but Congress party always thinks about the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden. We believe in politics of livelihood but BJP does politics of caste, religion and emotion,” he said.

He said, “Congress has given five guarantee schemes. What have Yediyurappa, Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar, Bommai, R Ashoka given? Has JDS given any guarantee scheme during its tenure? If Congress party comes to power, it is like all sections of the society get power.”

“We are inaugurating the first Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee in the constituency of the Leader of Opposition. This will be inaugurated in all the 224 constituencies soon,” he added.

Speaking to reporters after the event, he said, “Besides the constituency level implementation committees, we have formed a state level committee under the leadership of H M Revanna. Each constituency level committee will have 14 members and one president.”

Asked about media reports of a minister appealing for cancellation of guarantee schemes, he said, “There is no plan to cut down or alter these guarantee schemes. There are complaints that even tax payers are making use of these schemes, we will look into those. We are thinking of introducing identity cards for beneficiaries of guarantee schemes.

Asked about MLAs getting disappointed with lack of funds due to guarantee schemes, he said, “It is absolutely incorrect. The Opposition is jealous that we have introduced such a beneficial scheme. No minister has said there is lack of funds. Our State budget was Rs 26,000 crore during S M Krishna’s time, but it is now Rs 3.71 lakh crore.” Replying to queries on guarantee schemes not reaching the people, he said the implementation committee will look into it.