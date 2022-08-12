‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign picks up pace in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As part of the 75th Swatantrya Amrit Mahotsav campaign, "Har Ghar Tiranga (National Flag in Every House)" campaign (to be held from August 13 to 15), the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department and the Administrators of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Rakesh Singh, bought flags from Shilpa, Joint Commissioner of East Zone, and received the flag.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, handed over the money to PV Purnima, Joint Commissioner of Yelahanka Zone and accepted the flag. At the same time, he gave the national flag to the pourakarmikas and senior citizens and informed them to hoist the flags at their homes from August 13 to 15.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, flags are being sold to the citizens at the respective zonal joint commissioner's office and ward offices under the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Also, flags are being sold in important places/malls of the zone.