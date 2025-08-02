HC dismisses election petition against Congress MP

Bengaluru: The High Court has dismissed the election petition filed against Davanagere Congress MP Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun, who was accused of electoral malpractice for allegedly distributing “guarantee cards” to lure voters during the Lok Sabha polls.

The petition, filed by BJP’s defeated candidate G.S. Gayathri Siddeshwar, sought to nullify Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun’s election on grounds of inducement and violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. However, Justice M.I. Arun, who presided over the single-judge bench, rejected the petition, holding that the allegations do not amount to a corrupt practice under the law.

The court cited a previous ruling related to a similar case against Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and reiterated that the Congress party’s “guarantee schemes” were part of its official election manifesto. The judge observed that election manifestos reflect a party’s policy decisions and not the personal promises of individual candidates. Hence, such guarantees cannot be construed as bribes or inducements under Section 123(1)(A)(B) of the Representation of the People Act.