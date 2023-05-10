Live
- Karnataka Elections 2023: Villagers of Vijayapur broke the voting machines
- HD Deve Gowda arrived in a helicopter to vote
- Karnataka Elections 2023: KPCC President DK Shivakumar after voting drove an auto
- Manipal Hospital supported 16 inpatients with transportation and medical assistance to vote
- Voting is important to write the grand future of the state: CM Basavaraja Bommai
- No entry for non-voters, Decision on some tourist spots in the state
- YS Jagan to tour Visakhapatnam tomorrow, here is the schedule
- AP govt. assures to afford excess burden imposed on Haj Yatra
- Hyderabad: Girls overpower boys in SSC exam results
- Telangana: TSPSC paper leak case becoming more complex
Highlights
Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda arrived in a helicopter and cast his vote at Holenarasipur in Hassan district.HD Deve Gowda, who arrived by...
Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda arrived in a helicopter and cast his vote at Holenarasipur in Hassan district.
HD Deve Gowda, who arrived by helicopter from the state capital Bengaluru, landed at Holenarasipur Government First Class College premises. After that, he came to Paduvalahippe village from Holenarasipur and cast his claim in polling booth number 251 of Holenarasipur constituency.
At this time, HD Devegowda was accompanied by his wife Channamma, who exercised their rights in Paduvalahippe village of Holenarasipur.
