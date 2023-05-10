HD Deve Gowda arrived in a helicopter to vote

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda arrived in a helicopter and cast his vote at Holenarasipur in Hassan district.

HD Deve Gowda, who arrived by helicopter from the state capital Bengaluru, landed at Holenarasipur Government First Class College premises. After that, he came to Paduvalahippe village from Holenarasipur and cast his claim in polling booth number 251 of Holenarasipur constituency.

At this time, HD Devegowda was accompanied by his wife Channamma, who exercised their rights in Paduvalahippe village of Holenarasipur.