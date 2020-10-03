HD Kumaraswamy red-faced over drug charges

The Sandalwood drug case has now taken a political twist as the CCB police issued a notice on the case, news broke that Anushree had contacted through phone calls with three prominent leaders of the State, including the former CM and former CM's son. Reacting on this, former CM HD Kumaraswamy (HDK) dared the State government to name the "former CM, son of another CM and an MLA from coastal Karnataka".

Kumaraswamy said, "I told earlier that drug cases will not be for a long time as every day we come across new names. It must be known whether it is created by the government or by someone else. CCB police claim ex-CM pressure on TV anchor notice. These reports create many doubts and confusion among the general public against the link between the political and entertainment industry. Let the government reveal the name of those three so-called prominent leaders from the State." He also said apart from him, it could be former CMs Siddaramaiah, Veerapa Moily, Sadananda Gowda, Jagadeesh Shettar, and asked the government to state which former CM the CCB was referring to.

According to reports, a CCB officer Shivprakash who was transferred, who reportedly made the statement that TV anchor Anushree after receiving CCB summons had allegedly called political leaders asking for help.